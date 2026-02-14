Delhi's air quality slides down to 'moderate' at 197

Pollution levels

Areas that recorded high AQI readings on Friday

On Friday, several areas in Delhi recorded high AQI readings. Mundka recorded an AQI of 230, Shadipur 248, Nehru Nagar 207, Rohini 221, and Bawana 220. Jahangirpuri had an AQI of 245 while Wazirpur was at 207. Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 201 while Narela had a reading of 215. Vivek Vihar's AQI was at 204, Pusa's at 142, and Sirifort's at 218. Chandani Chowk recorded 176.