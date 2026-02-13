Delhi's temperature drops to 9.8°C; AQI rises to 188

Delhi 's air quality and temperature underwent minor changes on Friday. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 188 at 9:00am on Friday, which is categorized as "moderate." This is a rise from the 24-hour average of 164 recorded at 4:00pm on Thursday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Forecast details Air quality to deteriorate further The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi has predicted a further deterioration in air quality. Air quality may fall into the poor category by Sunday, the AQEWS bulletin said on Friday morning. "The air quality is likely to be in the moderate category from Friday to Saturday. The air quality is likely to be in the poor category on Sunday," it stated.

Temperature drop Minimum temperature to rise by Sunday On Friday, Delhi's minimum temperature dropped to 9.8°C, which is 0.4°C below normal. This is a slight dip from the previous day's minimum of 11.6°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said mainly clear skies are expected over the weekend, with a rise in minimum temperatures by Sunday, likely reaching around 12-14°C.

