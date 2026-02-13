'Border 2' slows down; total collection stands at ₹317cr
What's the story
The war drama Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, has concluded its three-week run in theaters. Despite mixed reviews, the film opened to a strong ₹30 crore and benefited from the Republic Day holiday. However, it has since seen a decline in box office numbers and may soon exit theaters with a total collection of ₹317.75 crore as of Day 21.
Box office performance
'Border 2': Day-wise collection
On the third Thursday of its release, Border 2 earned ₹1.75 crore at the box office, taking its total collection in India to ₹317.75 crore. The film's worldwide earnings stand at ₹434.1 crore. The day-wise collection shows a significant drop from the first week (₹224.25 crore) to the second week (₹70.15 crore) and into the third week (₹23.35 crore) with daily earnings ranging from ₹1.75-7.25 crore on weekdays and weekends, respectively.
Market dynamics
Decline in numbers due to new film releases
The decline in box office numbers for Border 2 can be attributed to the release of new films like O'Romeo. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film features Deol and Dhawan as Indian Army officials, while Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty play roles as Indian Air Force and Indian Navy officials, respectively. It was released on January 23.