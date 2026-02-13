'Border 2' slows down; total collection stands at ₹317cr

Box office performance

'Border 2': Day-wise collection

On the third Thursday of its release, Border 2 earned ₹1.75 crore at the box office, taking its total collection in India to ₹317.75 crore. The film's worldwide earnings stand at ₹434.1 crore. The day-wise collection shows a significant drop from the first week (₹224.25 crore) to the second week (₹70.15 crore) and into the third week (₹23.35 crore) with daily earnings ranging from ₹1.75-7.25 crore on weekdays and weekends, respectively.