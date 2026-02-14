Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' earns over ₹8cr on opening day

The opening day collection of O'Romeo surpasses that of Kapoor's recent theatrical releases, such as Deva (₹5.50 crore), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (₹6.70 crore), and Jersey (₹3.2 crore), according to Sacnilk. The film's fate now hinges on audience response over the weekend, with word-of-mouth expected to play a crucial role in determining whether collections see a significant jump on Saturday and Sunday.

Release strategy

Valentine's Day weekend could boost film's performance

The release timing of O'Romeo could work in its favor. The Valentine's Day weekend is usually a strong window for romantic dramas, with couples and younger viewers more likely to visit theaters. The film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and also features Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. It clashed with Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor's Tu Yaa Main on Friday.