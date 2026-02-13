'O'Romeo' review: Shahid Kapoor's drama is intense but underwhelming

After Kaminey, Rangoon, and Haider, Vishal Bhardwaj has yet again collaborated with his eternal muse, Shahid Kapoor , on O'Romeo. A violent, gory actioner that runs for nearly three hours, it presents a sprawling story of two lovers on a revenge mission. Also starring Triptii Dimri , Avinash Tiwary, and Tamannaah Bhatia , the film features sparkling performances but is punctured by a wobbly screenplay.

Plot Two gangsters face off in this revenge story O'Romeo, inspired by a chapter from author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, focuses on a volatile gangster named Ustara (Kapoor). Afsha (Dimri) seeks his help to take down another gangster, Jalal (Tiwary), because she shares a past enmity with him. Over time, Ustara and Afsha develop a passionate, intense romantic bond. Can they kill Jalal before it's too late?

#1 Positives: Kapoor is a scene-stealer in 'O'Romeo' Kapoor turns in yet another ferocious performance as Ustara. A feral spirit defines him, and his performance takes you back to his memorable work in Haider and Udta Punjab. Kapoor holds the movie together, and it's no wonder Bhardwaj frequently returns to him for such layered parts. Dimri, too, gets a meaty part and does complete justice while submitting to Bhardwaj's vision.

#2 The supporting cast, too, turns in satisfactory performances Vikrant Massey is impressive in a cameo, proving how reliable actors can shine despite the limitations of the screentime. He has a brief yet tender track with Dimri and leaves a solid impression in just a few minutes. Coming to other actors, Bhatia is a sparkling addition to the ensemble, while veterans Aruna Irani, Farida Jalal, and Nana Patekar remain as enjoyable as ever.

#3 Negatives: A muddled screenplay never lets you invest in film Despite Bhardwaj's craft, Kapoor's explosive performance, and Dimri's committed work, the overstretched screenplay harms the film. Repetitive dialogue, similar scenes, and predictable tropes bring it down. Lengthy films are already a wager, and O'Romeo doesn't have enough interesting elements to keep you engaged. Though we spend considerable time in Bhardwaj's world, we struggle to connect with any character, and the stakes never feel high.

#4 Tiwary fails to impress in a caricaturish role As the central antagonist Jalal, Tiwary is ineffective and terribly miscast. With his flashy, gaudy costumes, ludicrous shenanigans, and over-the-top actions, it's tough to take Jalal seriously, and he never invokes fear. He is hyped as a dreaded don, but Tiwary lacks the menace required for the role, ending up as one of the most forgettable villains of all time.