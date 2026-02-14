Bangladesh polls: Death row convicts with anti-India terror links win

Election results

BNP leaders Babar and Pintu

Babar won the Netrokona-4 seat with over 160,000 votes. He was previously convicted for his role in the 2004 Dhaka grenade attack and the 2004 Chittagong arms smuggling case. However, he was acquitted by the Bangladesh High Court in January 2025, following Sheikh Hasina's ouster in July 2024. Pintu also won a seat in Tangail-2 with nearly 200,000 votes. He had been sentenced to death for his involvement in the same grenade attack as Babar and for supporting Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI).