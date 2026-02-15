Bengaluru: 5 killed after speeding car overturns, crashes into bus
What's the story
A tragic accident occurred near Bengaluru's Jindal flyover late Saturday night, leading into early Sunday morning, killing all five youths in a speeding car. The incident happened around 11:30pm under Madanayakanahalli police limits. According to News18, an Indica car coming from Tumakuru lost control and hit the right-side divider of the flyover. The impact caused it to overturn twice before crashing into a KSRTC bus with 42 passengers on board.
Casualties
4 died on spot
Despite the severity of the accident, none of the 42 passengers on the bus were injured, and the bus only sustained minor damage. However, four occupants of the car were killed on impact, and the driver, identified as Likhith, was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Another victim was identified as Harshith, a second-year student at Sai Vidya College in Rajanukunte.
Investigation progress
Police suspect over-speeding may have caused the crash
All five youths hailed from Doddaballapur and had left home without informing their families. Harshith was last seen at home around 8:30pm on Saturday before telling his family he was going out to meet a friend. Police suspect speeding may have caused the crash and have registered a case for further investigation.