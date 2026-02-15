Bengaluru: 5 killed after speeding car overturns, crashes into bus

Casualties

4 died on spot

Despite the severity of the accident, none of the 42 passengers on the bus were injured, and the bus only sustained minor damage. However, four occupants of the car were killed on impact, and the driver, identified as Likhith, was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Another victim was identified as Harshith, a second-year student at Sai Vidya College in Rajanukunte.