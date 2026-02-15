Congress Maharashtra chief booked for comparing Tipu Sultan to Shivaji

Harshwardhan Sapkal, the president of the Maharashtra Congress unit, has landed in hot water for comparing 17th-century Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan. The controversy erupted after a portrait of Tipu Sultan was displayed in the office of Malegaon's Muslim Deputy Mayor, Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed. The display has been opposed by Shiv Sena and other groups.

Controversial statement BJP leader offended by Sapkal's statement Sapkal had said that Tipu Sultan followed Shivaji Maharaj's ideals and displayed bravery like him. He said, "Tipu Sultan was a great warrior who displayed immense bravery and was a true son of India," adding, "As a symbol of bravery, we should view Tipu Sultan as equivalent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj." However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dhiraj Ghate said, "I don't understand what point Harshwardhan Sapkal wants to prove by making such a statement, which hurts sentiments."

Legal proceedings Case registered against Sapkal Following Ghate's complaint, Pune city police have registered a case against Sapkal under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police are currently investigating the matter further. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condemned Sapkal's remarks as "appeasement of the worst kind" and demanded an apology from him. He asked Congress to take cognizance of it if they have any morality left in them.

Advertisement

Defense and criticism Sapkal defends his remarks on social media In response to the backlash, Sapkal defended his remarks on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He posted images of both Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan. He also slammed the BJP and the Rashtriya SwayamsevakSangh (RSS), accusing them of servitude to the British during historical battles. "Devendra Fadnavis should not get involved in the pretense of teaching us history," he wrote.

Advertisement