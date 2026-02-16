Maya Hawke marries singer Christian Lee Hutson; see dreamy photos

Congratulations are in order for actor and musician Maya Hawke and singer Christian Lee Hutson, who got married on Valentine's Day. The couple exchanged vows at St. George's Episcopal Church in New York City , with a host of stars in attendance, reported People. Among the guests were Hawke's parents, actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman , and her Stranger Things co-stars Joe Keery, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, and Natalia Dyer.

Wedding details The couple moved to the Players Members Club for reception Hawke, popular for her role in Stranger Things, wore a gorgeous white wedding gown with an oversized feathery winter coat. Her husband opted for a classic tuxedo. The couple later moved to The Players Members Club for their reception. The 27-year-old actor has been dating Hutson since 2023, when they were spotted kissing in New York City.

Career highlights Know more about Hutson Hutson, 35, is a singer-songwriter who has released three albums with Phoebe Bridgers as co-producer. He and Hawke often collaborate on music projects. They worked together on her second studio album, Moss, and her latest album, Chaos Angel, which came out in 2024. She also features on his latest album Paradise Pop.10 and even joined him for some gigs during his 2025 tour.

Relationship evolution 'It's the best' Hawke and Hutson were close friends for four years before their relationship turned romantic. Speaking about dating a friend, Hawke earlier said on the Zach Sang Show, "It's the best." "They know you, they understand that you are a person and a human being who has dated other people...not just a piece of paper for them to project their image of a perfect girlfriend onto."