Congress disowns Mani Shankar after his 'Pinarayi next CM' remarks 

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has stirred a controversy by praising Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan . Speaking at the "Vision 2031: Development and Democracy" seminar, Aiyar asked Vijayan to "pick up the baton that the Congress has dropped." Aiyar also praised the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's panchayati raj model and expressed regret over his party colleagues' absence from the seminar.

Remarks What Aiyar said "It's ironic that the only state in India in which progress has been made in the prescribed way of Mahatma Gandhi is the one ruled by the Marxist-Leninist party of India," he remarked. "So in the presence of the chief minister, who I am confident will continue in office, I renew my plea: to reinforce Kerala as the best panchayati raj state in the country, state laws should be amended based on practical experience," he said.

CM CM reacts to remarks Aiyar went on to say that there is no champion for panchayati raj left in the country and urged CM Vijayan "to pick up the baton that the Congress has dropped." Vijayan quickly reacted to the remarks, describing them as "charismatic words" that resonate with the contemporary scenario. "We stand united in the belief that democracy only flourishes when power resides with the people....We will continue to strengthen our local bodies as the heartbeat of growth with the current context."

