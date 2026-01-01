'Odyssey' to 'Wuthering Heights': 2026's biggest Hollywood releases  

The year 2026 is set to be a blockbuster bonanza for movie lovers across the globe. With an impressive slate of Hollywood films ranging from sequels and franchise extensions to original star-studded features and genre classics, cinephiles have much to look forward to. Here's a look at some of the most awaited movies that are anticipated to dominate the worldwide box office next year.

February releases 'Wuthering Heights' and 'Scream 7' On February 13, Wuthering Heights, a modern adaptation of Emily Bronte's classic novel, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, will offer a fresh and dramatic take on the timeless tragic romance. The latest installment in the slasher franchise Scream will see Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and Grace face Ghostface once again. Expect the usual horror-filled twists and meta-commentary on February 27.

Summer releases 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' to 'Michael' The Devil Wears Prada 2, the much-awaited sequel to the iconic 2006 comedy-drama will see Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway return for more high-fashion drama and witty exchanges on May 1. Meanwhile, the musical biopic on pop legend Michael Jackson, Michael, will feature Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop. It also stars Colman Domingo and Nia Long, and hits theaters on April 24.

Franchise biggies 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' to 'Hunger Games' prequel Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man: The gritty crime drama from the hit TV series will make its big-screen debut with Cillian Murphy reprising his role as Tommy Shelby in a darker, more cinematic narrative. It arrives on March 20. The Hunger Games prequel The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will delve into the origins of Panem's deadly games, with McKenna Grace at the helm. Its release date is not yet confirmed.

Animation, sci-fi 'Disclosure Day' and 'Toy Story 5' On June 12, Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, and Colin Firth will explore alien contact and humanity's role in the universe in Steven Spielberg's sci-fi thriller, Disclosure Day. Pixar is back with another emotional installment in its beloved animated series in Toy Story 5. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen will return as Woody and Buzz, respectively. The June 19 film promises a blend of nostalgia and heartfelt adventure.