India pushes democratized AI access with Modi's new MANAV vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a human-centric vision for artificial intelligence (AI) at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. He stressed on democratizing and making this rapidly emerging technology inclusive. The Prime Minister emphasized that the focus should be on "how to make AI human-centric rather than AI-centric." He also presented the 'MANAV' framework for AI governance.

Framework details MANAV framework outlines 5 key principles for ethical AI governance The MANAV framework outlines five key principles for ethical AI governance. These are: Moral, Accountable, National Sovereignty, Accessible and Inclusive technology, and Valid systems. PM Modi stressed that "welfare for all and happiness for all is our benchmark." He also highlighted the need to democratize AI by making it an inclusive model where humans aren't reduced to mere data points or raw material for these technologies.

Control emphasis Control must remain in our hands PM Modi emphasized that while we should give AI a free rein to evolve, the control must remain in our hands. He compared the impact of AI to that of wireless communication, calling it a historic transformation in human history. "What we are seeing today, what we are predicting, is just the beginning of its impact," he said. The Prime Minister also noted how technological impacts that once took decades now unfold at an unprecedented speed and scale.

Advertisement