Zomato, Blinkit deliver record 75L orders on New Year's Eve
What's the story
Zomato and Blinkit, two major players in the Indian food delivery and quick commerce sectors, have set a new record by delivering over 75 lakh orders on New Year's Eve. The achievement was announced by Deepinder Goyal, the founder of their parent company Eternal. He credited local law enforcement for keeping disruptions to a minimum, enabling their delivery partners to meet this unprecedented demand.
Team effort
Over 4.5 lakh delivery partners contributed to record orders
Goyal revealed that over 450,000 delivery partners across both platforms worked to deliver these orders. The massive number of deliveries was made to more than 63 lakh customers throughout the day. Despite the high volume of orders, Goyal noted that the incentives offered to delivery partners on New Year's Eve were consistent with those of previous years, with no additional incentives beyond the usual higher rates typical for this day.
Incentives
Zomato's delivery partners received ₹120-150 per order
On December 31, Zomato was paying its delivery partners between ₹120-150 per order. This is a standard practice for the company on New Year's Eve, which is usually the busiest day of the year for food delivery and quick commerce platforms.