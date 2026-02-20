Mithila Palkar's role in Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' revealed 

Actor's perspective

Kumar and Palkar's fun banter on game show

During the Wheel of Fortune episode, Kumar said, "Mithila started her journey from the internet and is working in many films now. And soon, she will be seen with...me." Palkar humorously revealed that she'd come to recover and repay all the money she lost to Kumar during the shooting of Bhooth Bangla. Kumar jokingly warned her that if she wasn't able to repay him for all the games she lost on set, they'd play Judo instead of Ludo next time!