Mithila Palkar's role in Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' revealed
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently revealed that actor Mithila Palkar will play his sister in the upcoming horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla. The announcement was made during a fun episode of Kumar's reality game show Wheel of Fortune, where Palkar was a special guest. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Wamiqa Gabbi, among others.
Actor's perspective
Kumar and Palkar's fun banter on game show
During the Wheel of Fortune episode, Kumar said, "Mithila started her journey from the internet and is working in many films now. And soon, she will be seen with...me." Palkar humorously revealed that she'd come to recover and repay all the money she lost to Kumar during the shooting of Bhooth Bangla. Kumar jokingly warned her that if she wasn't able to repay him for all the games she lost on set, they'd play Judo instead of Ludo next time!
Film details
Everything we know about the film
Bhooth Bangla marks a reunion for Kumar and director Priyadarshan. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms in association with Cape of Good Films. Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali are the co-producers. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik, while the screenplay has been penned by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. It will hit theaters on April 10, 2026.