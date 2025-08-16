Aiden Markram feels 'small margins' cost SA in Cairns T20I

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram has admitted that his team lost the series by "small margins" after Glenn Maxwell's unbeaten 62 led Australia to a thrilling two-wicket victory in the final T20I at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. The win gave Australia a 2-1 series victory over South Africa. "Good game of cricket, ended up on the wrong side unfortunately. Small margins," said Markram after the match.

Post-match comments Maxwell's heroics guide Australia to series-clinching win Markram said, "Not enough on the board tonight, but we fought well with the ball. Not the way we wanted to end, but still some good things to take from this series." Australia wer chasing a target of 173 when they found themselves in trouble at 122/6. However, Glenn Maxwell took charge and scored eight fours and two sixes in his 36-ball innings. He hit the winning runs off the penultimate ball, much to the delight of a packed Cairns crowd at their first men's T20I.

Praise Markram praises special player Brevis Markram praised Dewald Brevis, who smashed a whirlwind fifty in the 3rd T20I for SA. This came after a prolific century in the 2nd T20I. "Not many people can do what he (Brevis) does and he is a very special player and works really hard on his game. We kept improving and there is plenty of good for us to take from this series, but never great to lose it," Markram said.

Match dynamics Australia's chase bolstered by captain Marsh's 50 Earlier, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh had scored a 37-ball 54, sharing a 66-run partnership with Travis Head to give Australia an early advantage. South Africa seemed to be in control at one stage, taking three wickets in 13 balls to put pressure on the chase. However, Maxwell's calculated hitting in the final overs turned the tide back in Australia's favor.