NHAI drops KYV requirement for private vehicles on new FASTags
What's the story
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that it will no longer require the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for cars, jeeps, and vans. The decision applies to all new FASTags issued after February 1, 2026. The move is aimed at resolving post-activation issues faced by private vehicle owners on national highways.
Verification challenges
KYV process: A post-activation verification step
The KYV process was introduced as a post-activation verification step to confirm vehicle details. However, it often led to delays and repeated follow-ups, even when users had submitted valid documents during purchase. The NHAI's decision to scrap this process for new FASTags aims to simplify the experience for national highway users and reduce grievances related to post-issuance KYV requirements.
User impact
New FASTag users exempted from KYV
For new FASTags issued on or after February 1, 2026, car owners won't have to complete KYV after activation. All vehicle verification will be done before the FASTag is activated, eliminating post-issuance checks. This change will apply to FASTags bought from both physical and online points of sale. Once activated, users can use the FASTag without any verification-related interruptions.
Current policy
Existing FASTags and KYV
For car FASTags already issued, KYV will not be mandatory as a routine requirement. Users won't be asked to undergo KYV unless a specific issue is reported. However, in cases involving complaints such as incorrect FASTag issuance, loose or damaged tags, or suspected misuse, KYV may still be initiated. If there are no such complaints, existing FASTag holders won't have to complete KYV.
Enhanced measures
NHAI strengthens pre-activation validation norms for banks
To support the removal of post-activation KYV, NHAI has strengthened pre-activation validation norms for FASTag issuer banks. Now, FASTag activation will only be allowed after vehicle details are validated from the VAHAN database. The provision for post-activation validation has been removed. In exceptional cases where vehicle data is not available on VAHAN, banks must validate details from the Registration Certificate before activation, with accountability on the issuer.