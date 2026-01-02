NHAI drops KYV requirement for private vehicles on new FASTags

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced that it will no longer require the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process for cars, jeeps, and vans. The decision applies to all new FASTags issued after February 1, 2026. The move is aimed at resolving post-activation issues faced by private vehicle owners on national highways.

Verification challenges KYV process: A post-activation verification step The KYV process was introduced as a post-activation verification step to confirm vehicle details. However, it often led to delays and repeated follow-ups, even when users had submitted valid documents during purchase. The NHAI's decision to scrap this process for new FASTags aims to simplify the experience for national highway users and reduce grievances related to post-issuance KYV requirements.

User impact New FASTag users exempted from KYV For new FASTags issued on or after February 1, 2026, car owners won't have to complete KYV after activation. All vehicle verification will be done before the FASTag is activated, eliminating post-issuance checks. This change will apply to FASTags bought from both physical and online points of sale. Once activated, users can use the FASTag without any verification-related interruptions.

Current policy Existing FASTags and KYV For car FASTags already issued, KYV will not be mandatory as a routine requirement. Users won't be asked to undergo KYV unless a specific issue is reported. However, in cases involving complaints such as incorrect FASTag issuance, loose or damaged tags, or suspected misuse, KYV may still be initiated. If there are no such complaints, existing FASTag holders won't have to complete KYV.