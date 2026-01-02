Chitrangda Singh says doing 'bad work' dilutes credibility
What's the story
Actor Chitrangda Singh recently opened up about the importance of saying "no" in her journey as an artist. She believes that taking on bad work can dilute an actor's credibility. Speaking to IANS, she said, "I think what saying no has taught me is that you tend to dilute your equity as an actor, or your sort of credibility as an actor, if you do bad work, and I'm not saying every time you make the right choice."
Career reflections
'Sometimes you say no to good work...'
Singh acknowledged that not every decision she made was right. "Sometimes you say no to good work, and you don't realize that you're making a mistake." "But yeah, there have been times I said no, and I'm happy that I did say no, so many times, actually." She stressed, "I feel that, at the end of it, it is the team that really, really matters." "It's the director's vision...it's very important that you work with good makers."
Filmography
Singh's upcoming project is 'Battle of Galwan'
Singh was last seen in Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders. She will be seen next in Battle of Galwan alongside Salman Khan. The film is based on real-life events and has a strong military background. Speaking about the film, she had earlier said, "It's a story of bravery and courage." "It's meaningful. It's rooted. It's real."