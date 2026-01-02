Chitrangda Singh talks about the importance of saying 'no'

Chitrangda Singh says doing 'bad work' dilutes credibility

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:31 pm Jan 02, 202604:31 pm

What's the story

Actor Chitrangda Singh recently opened up about the importance of saying "no" in her journey as an artist. She believes that taking on bad work can dilute an actor's credibility. Speaking to IANS, she said, "I think what saying no has taught me is that you tend to dilute your equity as an actor, or your sort of credibility as an actor, if you do bad work, and I'm not saying every time you make the right choice."