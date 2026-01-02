Democrats seek Umar Khalid's release; BJP slams 'Rahul Gandhi-anti-India lobby'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has linked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 's 2024 United States visit with an "anti-India" narrative. The BJP's Pradeep Bhandari posted a photo of Gandhi with US lawmakers Jan Schakowsky and Ilhan Omar, claiming, "Those who want to weaken India, defame its elected government, and dilute its anti-terror laws converge around him (Gandhi)." Schakowsky, along with seven other Democratic lawmakers, recently urged India to release Umar Khalid , accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

Proposed legislation Schakowsky's bill and its implications Explaining how the "Rahul Gandhi-anti-India works," Bhandari said after the trio's meeting in 2024, Schakowsky reintroduced the "Combating International Islamophobia Act" in January 2025. This bill, which mentions India, seeks to create an office to monitor and combat Islamophobia. It also calls for existing reports on human rights and religious freedom in foreign countries to include information about Islamophobia and anti-Muslim propaganda in government-controlled media.

BJP 'Every time anti-India narrative is peddled abroad...' "Cut to 2026: The same Jan Schakowsky writes to the Government of India, raising 'concerns' over Umar Khalid—an accused under UAPA in serious cases linked to riots and violence," Bhandari added. He said every time an anti-India narrative is peddled abroad, "one name keeps recurring in the background: Rahul Gandhi."

Twitter Post Bhandari shares picture HOW THE RAHUL GANDHI - ANTI INDIA LOBBY WORKS?



2024:



Jan Schakowsky meets Rahul Gandhi in the United States — along with Anti India Ilhan Omar.



January 2025:



She reintroduces the “Combating International Islamophobia Act”, explicitly naming India and alleging “crackdowns on… pic.twitter.com/1ly4te2Bds — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) January 2, 2026

Letter of concern US lawmakers express concern over Khalid's detention On December 30, Schakowsky and seven other US lawmakers wrote to the Indian government expressing concern over Khalid's detention. The letter urged India to grant him bail and ensure a trial "in accordance with international law." Democrat Jim McGovern, one of the signatories, said he met Khalid's parents and called for a fair trial. The letter questioned the strength of evidence against Khalid and urged India to uphold rights under international covenants.