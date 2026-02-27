Listing the 250-plus team totals in T20 World Cup history 

In a must-win ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match, India set a new record by scoring a staggering 256/4 against Zimbabwe. The match was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Indian team shuffled their batting order, and all top six batters made significant contributions, resulting in just 26 dot balls throughout the innings. On this note, we list down all the 250-plus totals in T20 WC history.

#3 West Indies - 254/6 vs Zimbabwe, 2026 Earlier in the tournament, West Indies entered the record books by posting 254/6 against Zimbabwe at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Dashers Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell slammed blazing half-centuries to power the team. While the former made 85 runs off 34 balls, Powell contributed with his knock of 59 runs off 35 balls. Sherfane Rutherford (31* off 13) and Romario Shepherd (21 off 10) also played breathtaking cameos. In a clinical defense, WI bowled Zimbabwe out for 147.

#2 India - 256/4 vs Zimbabwe, 2026 India's 256/4 in the aforementioned Chennai match is now the second-highest T20 WC total. Ishan Kishan (38 off 24) and Abhishek Sharma (55 off 30) took the team past 100 before the middle-order stepped in. While Hardik Pandya (50* off 23) was India's other half-centurion, Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 13) and Tilak Varma (44 off 16) also played sensational cameos. Despite Brian Bennett's valiant 97*, Zimbabwe were restricted to 184/6 in response.

Advertisement