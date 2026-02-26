Hyderabad YouTuber texts Kuwait-based mother, 'love you'; then kills self 

A 21-year-old part-time YouTuber, Bonu Komali, was found dead in her Hyderabad apartment on Monday. She had sent a final text to her mother, B Satya Varalakshmi, in Kuwait , saying, "I love you mummy so much," and asked her to look after her younger brother. The incident is believed to be related to emotional distress over a prolonged relationship dispute.

Discovery details Friend breaks in, finds her dead When Varalakshmi couldn't reach her daughter, she alerted a friend who went to the apartment. The friend and police broke in to find Komali hanging from a ceiling fan. A ladder and a saree were found near the scene. "Preliminary investigation suggests emotional distress over a prolonged relationship dispute," said police officer Ch Venkanna.

Ongoing probe Police investigating as suspicious death The police are now investigating the case as a suspicious death. They are collecting digital and physical evidence, including phone records and messages. Statements from friends and neighbors are also being reviewed to understand the circumstances leading to her suicide. Komali was from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and had been living alone in an apartment in Hyderabad for about 11 months. She was pursuing BSc at a private college. She also made lifestyle and personal videos on YouTube.

Advertisement

Personal history Had attempted suicide before Per reports, Komali had been in a three-year relationship with a 27-year-old software engineer and fellow YouTuber. The couple reportedly parted ways before her death. This wasn't the first time Komali had attempted suicide; she had made a similar attempt around six months ago, police said. Her body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy.

Advertisement