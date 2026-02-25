Arijit Singh's recent post sparks 'comeback' speculation

Renowned playback singer Arijit Singh , who announced his retirement in January , has left fans speculating about a possible return with his recent remarks. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he thanked his fans and revealed that several of his unfinished songs will be released this year and possibly next year too.

Singer explains 'Don't get involved in explaining things...' Singh wrote, "Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world." "Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs is not small...I will have to complete a lot of songs." "Don't get involved in explaining things to people. How many times will you? There are so many unfinished songs; they are going to keep releasing until they are done."

— WhoamI (@Atmojoarjalojo) February 24, 2026

Comeback hopes 'Who knows what lies ahead?' Singh added, "Maybe throughout this whole year. Maybe it will extend into next year too." "Be peaceful. Try to get off this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5G. Read, love, meditate. Jay Devi!" Singh concluded by saying, "Also, who knows what lies ahead?" A fan commented on the post, asking Singh to keep taking assignments from Pritam, Mithoon, and AR Rahman. The singer replied, "Some people compose for themselves, not for anyone!"

