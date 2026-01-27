Shocking: Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing

In a shocking announcement, renowned playback singer Arijit Singh has revealed that he will no longer be taking up new assignments as a Bollywood playback vocalist. The news was shared on his private X (formerly Twitter) account (@atmojoarjalojo) and Instagram on Tuesday evening. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners," he wrote in his post.

Career transition We still might get new releases this year "I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote on Instagram. On X, Singh clarified that he won't be leaving music entirely and will fulfill some of his pending commitments, "So you might get some releases this year."

Artistic journey 'I'm going to go back to Indian Classical Music' When asked about the reason behind his decision, he said, "There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time." Singh said, "I'm going to go back to Indian Classical Music. I wanna go back to making music. I wanna start again." "I will make my own music. Will come up with my music whenever I'm ready." With a touch of humor, he concluded: "Ab aayega maza!!"

