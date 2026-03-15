Oil prices may hit $150/barrel: What it means for India

Crude oil prices have surged to a four-year high, causing major concerns for the Indian economy and stock market investors. The spike is mainly due to supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing Middle East tensions. Brent crude oil prices have crossed $100 per barrel, while WTI crude futures are nearing $96 per barrel. Analysts are not ruling out the possibility of oil prices hitting $150 per barrel if tensions in West Asia don't de-escalate.

Price forecast What did analysts say? Anindya Banerjee from Kotak Securities said that on a technical basis, $125/barrel is the immediate resistance zone for crude oil prices. If they break above that decisively, the market could begin targeting 2008 highs near $145-$150.

Market impact Indian stock market reeling under pressure The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has cast a shadow over the Indian stock market, resulting in one of its worst declines in recent times. The Nifty 50 index has already lost 8% this month as surging crude oil prices have raised macroeconomic risks such as a widening fiscal deficit and a record low rupee.

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Deficit projection India vulnerable to this crisis India, which imports more than 85% of its oil needs with half passing through the Strait of Hormuz, is particularly vulnerable to this crisis. Tanvi Kanchan from Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited said that if crude prices remain at $150/barrel through FY27, India's oil trade deficit would rise to $220 billion. This would push the current account deficit above 3% of GDP and could sharply weaken the rupee.

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Sectoral impact Rising crude oil prices may negatively affect India Vikas Gupta from OmniScience Capital warned that rising crude prices above certain levels would negatively affect the Indian stock markets and inflation. He said there could be an input cost impact on multiple industries dependent on oil and its derivatives. Majorly exposed sectors in India include refining, petrochemicals, fertilizers, aviation, and hospitality.