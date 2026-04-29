Jaafar Jackson's 'Michael' crosses ₹25cr in India
What's the story
Jaafar Jackson's Michael is continuing its steady run at the Indian box office. The film has crossed the ₹25cr gross mark on Day 5, according to a report by Sacnilk. It collected ₹2.4cr net on Tuesday across 2,783 shows, registering a 6.7% growth from Monday's collections of ₹2.25cr. With this, the film's total India net collections stand at ₹21.15cr and gross collections have reached approximately ₹25.31cr.
Box office battle
'Michael' outperformed 'Dhurandhar 2' on Day 5
The marginal jump on Day 5 was noticed across all sectors. Apart from the English film scoring an upward trend on Tuesday, other Bollywood releases like Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla also scored good collections. Michael managed to outperform Dhurandhar 2, which earned around ₹1.35cr on Tuesday. However, Bhooth Bangla, headlined by Akshay Kumar, continued to dominate the daily charts with an estimated collection of ₹4.35cr!
Box office milestone
'Michael' is now highest-grossing Hollywood film of April in India
In another key box office milestone, Michael surpassed the India gross collections of Lee Cronin's The Mummy, which earned approximately ₹23cr. With this, Michael has now emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood release in India for April. If the current trend continues, Michael is expected to further strengthen its box office standing despite facing competition from established domestic titles.
Upcoming challenge
Upcoming competition for 'Michael'
The film has just two more days before it completes a week at the box office. It will be interesting to see how much the biopic will collect by the end of the week before it faces new competition at the box office with the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2. The highly awaited sequel will arrive in Indian cinemas on Friday, May 1.