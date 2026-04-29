Jaafar Jackson's 'Michael' crosses ₹25cr in India

Jaafar Jackson's Michael is continuing its steady run at the Indian box office . The film has crossed the ₹25cr gross mark on Day 5, according to a report by Sacnilk. It collected ₹2.4cr net on Tuesday across 2,783 shows, registering a 6.7% growth from Monday's collections of ₹2.25cr. With this, the film's total India net collections stand at ₹21.15cr and gross collections have reached approximately ₹25.31cr.

Box office battle 'Michael' outperformed 'Dhurandhar 2' on Day 5 The marginal jump on Day 5 was noticed across all sectors. Apart from the English film scoring an upward trend on Tuesday, other Bollywood releases like Dhurandhar 2 and Bhooth Bangla also scored good collections. Michael managed to outperform Dhurandhar 2, which earned around ₹1.35cr on Tuesday. However, Bhooth Bangla, headlined by Akshay Kumar, continued to dominate the daily charts with an estimated collection of ₹4.35cr!

Box office milestone 'Michael' is now highest-grossing Hollywood film of April in India In another key box office milestone, Michael surpassed the India gross collections of Lee Cronin's The Mummy, which earned approximately ₹23cr. With this, Michael has now emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood release in India for April. If the current trend continues, Michael is expected to further strengthen its box office standing despite facing competition from established domestic titles.

Advertisement