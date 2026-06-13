FIFA World Cup: Katy Perry, Lisa lead LA opening ceremony
What's the story
The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Los Angeles was a star-studded affair with performances by pop icon Katy Perry, K-pop sensation Lisa of BLACKPINK, and rapper Future. The event took place at SoFi Stadium on Friday and was one of three opening ceremonies for the prestigious tournament co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.
Performance highlights
Perry opened the ceremony with 'Wonder'
Perry, who opened the ceremony just 10 minutes before the USA vs Paraguay match, gave an emotional performance of her song Wonder. She was joined on stage by Tius Luka, who originally recorded the song alongside her at just five years old back in 2021. Apart from her performance, Perry also made headlines for her stunning silver dress that flared out at the waist.
Star-studded lineup
Other stars who performed at the event
The opening ceremony also featured international music stars such as Lisa, Brazilian singer Anitta, and Nigerian artist Rema. The trio performed Goals, another song from the official World Cup album. Dressed in a white corset with shorts and boots, Lisa performed with dancers in matching sports-themed outfits. Future and Tyla also took the stage to perform their official FIFA World Cup 2026 song Game Time during this star-studded event.
World Cup 2026
Shakira, Burna Boy performed in Mexico City
Meanwhile, the opening ceremony in Mexico City was graced by Shakira and Burna Boy, who gave the first live performance of Dai Dai, the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Another ceremony was held in Toronto with performances by Alanis Morissette, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, and Bollywood star Nora Fatehi. The tournament is the biggest edition ever, with 48 teams competing across North America until July 19.