Meta restores Modi's Facebook video after removing it 'in error'
What's the story
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, said a video was removed in error from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's account. The company said it was an "error" and has since restored the content. The video in question was PM Modi's first address to Gen Z during a student protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).
Content details
Video addressed NEET paper leak issue
The video, which was released on July 23, addressed the ongoing NEET paper leak controversy.
PM Modi acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and promised that stricter action would be taken against such incidents.
He said, "Friends, I know that paper leak is not a minor issue. It has caused immense pain to lakhs of students and their parents."
Access issues
Video was taken down for a brief period
Facebook initially restricted access to the video citing a "legal request" without providing details, drawing criticism from several BJP leaders.
However, Moneycontrol reported that the restriction was caused by a temporary technical glitch rather than a legal demand.