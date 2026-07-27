Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan': Minors in 'A'-rated film disrupt Chennai screenings
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay's latest film, Jana Nayagan, faced an unexpected obstacle on July 26, Sunday. Screenings at certain theaters in Chennai were halted, delayed, or temporarily canceled due to the presence of minors in 'A'-rated shows. As per India Today, one such incident occurred during the 9:25am show at PVR Cinemas, Ampa Mall, where police intervened after discovering that families had brought children to the adult-certified screening.
Incident details
'There was very little communication during the delay'
A fan who attended the PVR Cinemas show shared a video from inside the theater. They claimed that the screening was halted for nearly an hour as parents with children were asked to leave.
"There was very little communication during the delay, and the audience was left waiting," they wrote on social media.
"Eventually, the management announced a refund and the screening resumed after the parents with children had exited."
The situation could have been handled much better, they added.
Other occurrences
Similar situation at another theater
A similar situation was reported at PVR Grand Mall in Chennai, where screenings were either delayed or canceled due to concerns over the presence of children under 18 in 'A'-rated shows.
In the comment sections of social media posts about these incidents, several users flagged similar occurrences that caused delays or cancellations.
Certification details
Why does 'Jana Nayagan' carry an 'A' certificate?
Jana Nayagan received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after the makers made several modifications.
These included removing and replacing TVK references, changing dialogues, and editing a few violent scenes.
Producer Venkat K Narayana had earlier expressed disappointment over this certification, stating that the film promotes girl-child empowerment and was intended for family viewing.
Film details
More about 'Jana Nayagan'
Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is Vijay's last film as he shifts his focus to his full-time political career.
The film was released in theaters on July 23 and opened to strong box office numbers despite a high-definition leak ahead of its release.
It battled the CBFC for months before finally securing a release.