Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan': Minors in 'A'-rated film disrupt Chennai screenings 

A fan who attended the PVR Cinemas show shared a video from inside the theater. They claimed that the screening was halted for nearly an hour as parents with children were asked to leave.

"There was very little communication during the delay, and the audience was left waiting," they wrote on social media.

"Eventually, the management announced a refund and the screening resumed after the parents with children had exited."

The situation could have been handled much better, they added.