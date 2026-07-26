Callum Turner's 'Neuromancer' sets January 2027 premiere
What's the story
Callum Turner, the BAFTA-winning actor, surprised fans at the San Diego Comic-Con by unveiling the teaser for Apple TV's upcoming series Neuromancer. The show is based on William Gibson's 1984 cyberpunk sci-fi novel of the same name and will premiere on January 22, 2027. The 10-episode series follows Case (Turner), a top-tier hacker who gets involved in digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Briana Middleton).
Twitter Post
Watch the teaser here
See you on the other side, cowboy.#Neuromancer — January 22 pic.twitter.com/btlZ48m48I— Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 25, 2026
Cast & crew
Meet the rest of the cast and crew
The series also stars Mark Strong, Joseph Lee, Peter Sarsgaard, and Clemence Poesy.
The supporting cast includes Max Irons, Dane DeHaan, Junia Rees, Jordan Kouame, Emma Laird, Marc Menchaca, Andre De Shields, and Isabella Pappas.
Neuromancer is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content with Graham Roland as showrunner.
JD Dillard directs the first three episodes of the series.
Adaptation
Here's what the series is about
Neuromancer is a landmark adaptation of Gibson's novel, which has never been adapted for the big or small screen before.
The official description of the series reads, "Neuromancer follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin."
The first two episodes will premiere on January 22, followed by weekly releases for the remaining eight episodes.