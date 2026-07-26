Callum Turner's 'Neuromancer' sets January 2027 premiere

Neuromancer is a landmark adaptation of Gibson's novel, which has never been adapted for the big or small screen before.

The official description of the series reads, "Neuromancer follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin."

The first two episodes will premiere on January 22, followed by weekly releases for the remaining eight episodes.