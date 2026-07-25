'Jo darr...': Salman seemingly responds to trolls after protest comments
What's the story
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has seemingly responded to trolls who claimed he was scared after he supported the student protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. The 60-year-old actor had earlier appealed to protesting students to go home, saying they shouldn't have to worry about their safety or leave their parents anxious. He shared two shirtless pictures early Saturday morning with a caption that read: "Salman Khan darrrr gaya... Hmmm joe darr gaya vo mar gaya."
Background
Earlier, Khan called NEET paper leak 'very serious issue'
In his earlier statement, Khan had called the alleged NEET paper leak "a very serious issue."
He had urged that the protests should not be politicized and called for a fair, transparent, and merit-based education system.
He wrote, "I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India."
Solidarity
'Don't extend this': Khan had earlier addressed Sonam Wangchuk
On Thursday, Khan had sent a message to Sonam Wangchuk, urging him to end his fast.
"Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want...will send u food from home," he had written.
Wangchuk finally ended his hunger strike after 26 days on Friday.
The decision was taken after the government assured no legal action would be taken against Jantar Mantar protesters.
Current situation
Protests against alleged NEET paper leak continue
Khan's post comes amid ongoing protests by students demanding action against those responsible for the alleged NEET paper leak.
The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have been going on for over a month now.
Earlier this week, the agitation intensified after CJP's Chalo Sansad march in Delhi.