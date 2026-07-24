'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' tickets near ₹3,000 in India
What's the story
Buzz for Tom Holland's latest Spidey adventure in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is real. Just a week away from its theatrical release in India, bookings for this much-anticipated project have already begun, and ticket prices are reportedly skyrocketing! The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, will hit screens on July 30.
Price surge
Tickets reportedly priced over ₹2,000 in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
The ticket prices for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have reportedly crossed the ₹2,000 mark in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai with a week to go for its release.
According to BookMyShow, the English 3D version of the film is priced at ₹2,720 on its first day in Mumbai and a whopping ₹2,800 in Delhi-NCR!
The film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Ticket prices in Kolkata go above ₹1,800 while in Bengaluru, tickets have reached beyond ₹1,700.
Screening options
A look at film's cast and formats
The upcoming superhero flick will be available in a variety of formats across India. Audiences can catch the film in 2D, 4DX 3D, 3D SCREEN X, DOLBY CINEMA 3D, ICE 3D, DOLBY CINEMA 2D, MX4D 3D, and BIGPIX.
The film also stars Zendaya as MJ alongside Jacob Batalon and Sadie Sink, among others.
Actor's insight
Holland opened up about designing the suit in an interview
In a recent interview with LADbible, Holland opened up about his involvement in the design of the suit for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
He said, "What's been really fun about this most recent movie is designing the suit and being a part of that process and understanding what we wanted to try and achieve."
The film is based on the Marvel Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.