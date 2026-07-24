'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' tickets near ₹3,000 in India

The ticket prices for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have reportedly crossed the ₹2,000 mark in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai with a week to go for its release.

According to BookMyShow, the English 3D version of the film is priced at ₹2,720 on its first day in Mumbai and a whopping ₹2,800 in Delhi-NCR!

The film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Ticket prices in Kolkata go above ₹1,800 while in Bengaluru, tickets have reached beyond ₹1,700.