Salman Khan's support for student protests sparks online reactions
What's the story
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has voiced his support for the ongoing student protests against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leak. The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have been demanding accountability for the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, education system reforms, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Social media post
'My heart goes out to the students'
In a heartfelt note on Instagram, Khan wrote, "It was such a peaceful movement; I feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt."
"Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know and see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them."
Student support
'This generation will make India proud'
Khan praised the students for their dedication to a better education system.
He wrote, "This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go about it, and the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave."
"Driven and motivated toward education, this generation will make India proud."
The protests at Jantar Mantar started last month with demands for accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.
Fan reactions
'Bhaijaan for a reason'
Many netizens praised Khan for speaking up for the students.
One fan wrote, "Bhaijaan for a reason," while another said, "Not just a superstar, a man with courage."
A third commented, "Well said sir, all-time favourite."
Another fan gushed, "Proud of you boss."
Meanwhile, Khan concluded by saying, "Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier and more fashionable year by year."
Protest escalation
Protests intensified after police used force against students
The protests intensified after police used force to disperse protesters during Monday's Chalo Sansad march.
For the unversed, NEET-UG is one of India's largest medical entrance examinations.
The alleged paper leak affected nearly two million aspirants and sparked widespread outrage among students across the country.