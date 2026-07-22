You can now change music in your old Instagram posts
What's the story
Instagram has rolled out a new feature that allows users to change the music on their previously published feed posts and carousels. The update eliminates the need for deleting and re-uploading content just to change its soundtrack. The new "Replace Audio" tool preserves a post's existing likes, comments, shares, and other engagement metrics while allowing users to edit the soundtrack independently.
User guide
How to change music?
To use the new feature, users have to open Instagram and go to the published feed post or carousel they want to change music for.
After tapping on the two-line menu in the upper-right corner and selecting 'Edit,' they can look for 'Replace Audio.'
This will open Instagram's music library where a new track can be selected, its section chosen, and changes saved.
Engagement
Things to remember
Changing the audio doesn't create a separate post, meaning existing likes, comments, shares, and other engagement metrics should remain attached to the original upload.
However, it's worth noting that music availability may vary between personal, creator, and business accounts due to licensing restrictions.
A song available at the time of posting may not be accessible in every country or for all account types later on.