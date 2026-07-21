Is Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' a remake of 'Bhagavanth Kesari'? 

Vinoth revealed that it was Vijay's manager Jagadish who first suggested the remake.

He admitted to having second thoughts, having previously remade Pink as Nerkonda Paarvai with Ajith Kumar.

Despite his reservations, he eventually agreed to the project, seeing it as his last chance to collaborate with Vijay before the actor's full-time political career.

"I had to convert it into a story that fits the Vijay sir universe," Vinoth explained.