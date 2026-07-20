Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' teaser: 'Thalapathy' is ruthless in actioner
What's the story
The makers of the highly-anticipated Tamil film Jana Nayagan have finally released a new teaser, offering fans a glimpse into the action-packed world of the movie. The teaser features actor Vijay in various high-octane sequences, including scenes where he handles firearms and engages in hand-to-hand combat. The clip ends with Vijay in a police uniform, hinting at his character's role as a protector of democracy.
Release updates
Release date, certification issues, online leak
Jana Nayagan has been mired in controversies and delays for over six months due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and an online leak. Despite these setbacks, the film is finally set to hit theaters on Thursday, July 23.
The last update before the teaser was the release of its fifth single Adiye En Poonthene on July 17.
Director's insight
Director H Vinoth on 'Jana Nayagan'
Director H Vinoth has previously spoken about his vision for Jana Nayagan. He described the film as being on a different scale, dealing with modern warfare rather than conventional action setups.
The teaser aligns with Vinoth's description of the film as a unique take on action cinema in Tamil Nadu.