Ryan Reynolds confirms 'Deadpool 4' is coming
What's the story
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that a fourth Deadpool film is in the works. The actor dropped this exciting news during Fanatics Fest 2026, saying plans to bring Wade Wilson back are underway. However, he didn't clarify whether it would be a solo film or a new X-Men ensemble within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). "There's a few really deep cuts I think are missing from the movies... There's stuff upcoming. There eventually will be another Deadpool," he said.
New direction
Speculation about 'Deadpool's future has been ongoing
Reynolds's announcement comes after months of speculation about the franchise's future.
Earlier, he had hinted at a possible shift in Deadpool's role in upcoming appearances.
He suggested that his next creative idea for Wilson would likely place him in more of a supporting or ensemble role rather than as the sole focus of the story.
Expanded role
'Deadpool & Wolverine' was a massive success
Industry reports have suggested that Deadpool 4 could feature three or four X-Men characters, potentially expanding the character's role within the MCU.
This news follows the X-Men being officially brought into the MCU fold.
The last time audiences saw Deadpool was in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, which became one of the highest-grossing R-rated films ever.
Cameo speculation
Wilson to return in 'Avengers: Doomsday'?
Meanwhile, Wilson might return in Marvel Studios's upcoming crossover film, Avengers: Doomsday.
The movie will feature several heroes including Captain America, Thor, The Fantastic Four, and the New Avengers.
Although there have been conflicting reports about the film's ensemble cast, it's expected that Deadpool will make a cameo appearance.
We'll find out for sure when the film releases in December.