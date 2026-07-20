'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's biggest opener ever!

The Odyssey was released in 73 international markets, with top territories including the UK and Ireland ($17.4 million), France ($13.7 million), and Italy ($11.5 million).

The film has become Nolan's biggest opening in 48 of these territories, as well as Universal's largest debut in 11 markets.

In India, it marked the biggest debut for a Nolan film, collecting ₹61.3cr net and ₹73.19cr gross after its opening weekend.

It has yet to open in South Korea, China, or Japan.