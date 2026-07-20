Alia's 'Alpha' sees significant jump; global gross nears ₹100cr
What's the story
The action thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has witnessed a significant surge in its box office performance. On its 17th day of release (July 19), the film collected a net of ₹0.64 crore across 735 shows, marking a remarkable growth of over 42% from the previous day's collection of ₹0.45 crore. The total India gross collections now stand at an impressive ₹68.79 crore with net collections reaching ₹57.74 crore so far!
International success
'Alpha' continues to shine internationally as well
In addition to its domestic success, Alpha has also been performing well in international markets.
The film has grossed a total of ₹28.75 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹97.54 crore.
This demonstrates the film's universal appeal and ability to resonate with audiences beyond Indian borders.
Box office journey
Looking at 'Alpha's box office collection so far
The film's box office journey has been a rollercoaster ride. It started strong with ₹9.25 crore on Day 1 (July 3), followed by a peak of ₹13.25 crore on Day 3 (Sunday).
However, the collections dipped to as low as ₹0.25 crore on Day 15 (Friday) before picking up again to ₹0.64 crore on Day 17 (Sunday).
Despite these fluctuations, Alpha has managed to stay afloat and continue its run at the box office.
Film details
About the film 'Alpha'
Alpha is a spy thriller that has been directed by Shiv Rawail. The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Hrithik Roshan.
The film follows a female spy-assassin who must seek revenge after finding out that she was misled throughout her life.
It was released on July 3.