Trump threatens to 'charge' Canada over wildfire smoke
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has publicly confronted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney over the issue of toxic wildfire smoke affecting North America. Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Trump said he warned Carney that the US might "charge" Canada for damages caused by the wildfires. "I told him, 'You've got to STOP these fires from coming in and poisoning our air. Our air has been POISONED,'" Trump said.
Tariff threats
Canada should pay damages or US could impose tariffs: Trump
Trump further suggested that Canada should pay damages or the US could impose tariffs in response to the situation.
He specifically mentioned Michigan and Detroit as areas severely affected by business closures due to the smoke.
"Maybe they should pay us some damages or something, or we should do some tariffs," he said.
Canadian response
Carney's minister says both countries are in constant contact
The Canadian Wildland Fire Information System reported around 955 active fires in the country as of Saturday, with most remaining uncontrolled. Ontario alone has over 190 active blazes.
In response to Trump's accusations, Carney's emergency management cabinet minister said both countries are in constant contact and have a history of working together on such disasters.
Diplomatic strain
Wildfires spark diplomatic row, protests against traveling south
The wildfires have also sparked a diplomatic row, with some Republicans using it to renew calls for Canada to become the 51st state of the US.
This suggestion has angered Canadians and led to protests against traveling south.
In one instance, some have also suggested a delay in opening the Gordie Howe International Bridge, a Canada-funded project that will connect Ontario to Michigan.
Meanwhile, Carney has maintained that it was the responsibility of both countries to fight climate change.