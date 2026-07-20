Nolan's 'The Odyssey' crosses ₹60cr in India in 3 days
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's latest film The Odyssey has crossed the ₹60cr net mark at the Indian box office in its opening weekend. Starring Matt Damon, the fantasy epic has reportedly become the director's biggest opener in India. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, it earned an estimated ₹21.9cr net on Sunday (Day 3), a slight dip of 0.5% from Saturday's collection of ₹22cr nett.
Weekend performance
'The Odyssey' grossed over ₹26cr in India on Sunday
The Odyssey grossed an estimated ₹26.16cr on Sunday across 9,195 shows. This brings the film's total India collection to an estimated ₹61.3cr net and ₹73.19cr gross after its opening weekend.
The film opened with ₹17.4cr nett on Friday (July 17), witnessing solid growth on Saturday with a collection of ₹22cr nett before maintaining similar momentum on Sunday.
Record-breaking debut
'The Odyssey' is Nolan's biggest opener in India
On its opening day, The Odyssey became Nolan's highest opener in India, collecting ₹20.75cr gross across all languages.
This figure comfortably surpassed the ₹17.5cr gross opening of Oppenheimer and also overtook first-day collections of Nolan's previous releases such as Tenet, Interstellar, and Dunkirk.
The film's original English-language version has been the biggest contributor to its India business so far, earning an estimated ₹48.5cr.
Global success
'The Odyssey' marks Nolan's highest global opening since 2012
The Odyssey has also recorded an impressive opening at the worldwide box office.
Trade reports estimate that it earned $124.5 million in North America and another $139.6 million from international markets, taking its global opening weekend total to over $264 million.
This debut is reportedly Christopher Nolan's biggest worldwide opening since 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'The Odyssey'
Written and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem. It stars Damon as King Odysseus and Tom Holland as his son Telemachus.
The ensemble cast also includes Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Himesh Patel, John Leguizamo, and Mia Goth.