Nolan's 'The Odyssey' crosses ₹60cr in India in 3 days

The Odyssey grossed an estimated ₹26.16cr on Sunday across 9,195 shows. This brings the film's total India collection to an estimated ₹61.3cr net and ₹73.19cr gross after its opening weekend.

The film opened with ₹17.4cr nett on Friday (July 17), witnessing solid growth on Saturday with a collection of ₹22cr nett before maintaining similar momentum on Sunday.