We might get more Deadpool, but there's a catch

The first Deadpool film, released in 2016, introduced Wade Wilson (Reynolds), a former Special Forces operative turned mercenary who undergoes an experimental procedure to cure his terminal cancer. The experiment gives him accelerated healing powers but leaves him disfigured. He then seeks revenge on the man responsible for his condition while breaking the fourth wall and addressing the audience directly throughout the film. It was a smash hit and the beginning of a profitable franchise.

MCU entry

'Deadpool & Wolverine' was the latest entry

Deadpool 2 (2018) took forward the series with more adult humor and box office profit for the makers. The third film, Deadpool & Wolverine, released in 2024, was a significant milestone as it marked the character's entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film also featured Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, earning over $1 billion around the globe. Maybe Reynolds wishes to replicate similar success with more partnership-themed stories.