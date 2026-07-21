PM Modi calls NEET paper leak a 'ghor paap'
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the recent NEET paper leak, calling it a "ghor paap" or grave sin. He called for the strictest possible punishment for those responsible for the paper leak at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, while emphasizing that preventing such paper leaks was a national responsibility. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, quoting the prime minister, said after the leak, the government acted swiftly, arresting 13 accused and sending them to jail.
Timely action
Rijiju on re-examination
Rijiju emphasized that this prompt action was taken to prevent such incidents from happening again in the future.
He also said that PM Modi urged state governments to work together for a concrete examination system.
"PM called on NDA partners to remain united in supporting legislative business and appealed to opposition parties to work constructively...saying that while political differences may exist, all MPs have shared responsibility to work for the country's future and the welfare of its youth," Rijiju said.
Moral duty
More on what PM said
Addressing the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting at GMC Balayogi Auditorium, PM Modi called for restraint following violence during the CJP protest over the NEET paper leak.
"It is easy to go on the wrong path, but it is much tougher to come back onto the right path, and we have to bring them on the right path. That is our responsibility," he said, stressing the need to guide the younger generation.
Attack
Over 118 injuries were reported
The remarks come after thousands of protesters attempted to march toward Parliament despite a police ban, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Police used tear gas and baton charges to disperse the protesters.
The Delhi Police have registered 5 FIRs so far in connection with the violence.
It said that over 118 injuries were reported, while over 70 people have been detained.