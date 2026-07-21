Heavy rainfall lashes India; 22 killed in J&K, Uttarakhand, Nagaland

Jammu and Kashmir was the worst-hit state, with 11 deaths on Monday alone.

In Poonch district, seven people were killed when a landslide caused their mud house to collapse in Loran's upper reaches.

Inspector Mohammad Younus Khan from Loran police station said, "Amid heavy rains, a landslide hit a mud house in Domila Dhook area of Loran early Monday, leaving seven people dead."