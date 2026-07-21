Heavy rainfall lashes India; 22 killed in J&K, Uttarakhand, Nagaland
What's the story
At least 22 people have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Nagaland due to landslides, flash floods, road accidents, and lightning triggered by heavy rainfall on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a revival of monsoon conditions over northwest India this week. "The monsoon trough has moved southwards, toward its normal position. This, alongside active weather systems, will lead to increased rainfall over northwest and northeast India," an IMD official was quoted as saying.
J&K toll
11 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir was the worst-hit state, with 11 deaths on Monday alone.
In Poonch district, seven people were killed when a landslide caused their mud house to collapse in Loran's upper reaches.
Inspector Mohammad Younus Khan from Loran police station said, "Amid heavy rains, a landslide hit a mud house in Domila Dhook area of Loran early Monday, leaving seven people dead."
Additional tragedies
Bus accident on Jammu-Kishtwar National Highway
A passenger bus was also struck by a rock near Raggi Nallah on the Jammu-Kishtwar National Highway in Doda district, killing two and injuring six others.
In the Kashtigarh area, Shiv Devi was killed by a stone near her home.
Vikas Ahmed's body was recovered after he was swept away in flash floods in Rajouri town's Salani area.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also announced an ex gratia relief of ₹6 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.
Other states
Child swept away in Uttarakhand
In Uttarakhand, a child was swept away by the swollen Saryu River in Bageshwar district. Another person was killed by lightning in Pithoragarh district's Dharchula area.
The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Dehradun, Tehri, and Haridwar districts of Uttarakhand.
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio visited Mon town where nine are feared dead after landslides. Seven bodies have been retrieved so far, with two more still missing.
Nagaland
Nagaland CM visits Mon
Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio visited the landslide-hit Mon town on Monday, where nine people were feared dead the previous day.
Four bodies were found on Sunday, while officials said two more bodies were found on Monday.
"The total bodies retrieved stands at seven. Two more persons are still missing in the debris and search, and rescue volunteers are continuing to look for them," Deputy Commissioner Mon Wennyei Konyak told Hindustan Times.