'The Odyssey' dips on Monday; still crosses ₹80cr in India
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, has crossed the ₹80cr mark at the Indian box office. Despite a significant drop in collections on its first Monday (Day 4), over 60% from July 19, Sunday, the film continues to dominate. Adding ₹8.35cr to the net tally, the India net has reached ₹69.65cr and ₹83.14cr gross. The Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions of this epic fantasy adventure have contributed around ₹16.96cr to the total gross earnings so far.
Box office battle
Competing with 'Evil Dead Burn,' 'Dhamaal 4'
Despite the decline in weekday collections, The Odyssey has managed to maintain its lead at the Indian box office.
The film is competing with Hollywood and local releases such as Evil Dead Burn and Dhamaal 4.
While Evil Dead Burn has earned ₹26.98cr net and ₹31.61cr gross in India so far, Dhamaal 4 has raked in an estimated ₹152.2cr gross and a total India net collection of ₹127.75cr till now.
Record-breaking performance
Nolan's biggest-opening film in India
The Odyssey has set a new record for Nolan in India. The film recorded the director's biggest opening day in the country, surpassing Oppenheimer, Tenet, Interstellar, and Dunkirk.
With nearly ₹70cr net and ₹83cr gross in India after just four days of release, The Odyssey has become one of Hollywood's biggest hits this year in the country.