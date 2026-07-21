'The Odyssey' dips on Monday; still crosses ₹80cr in India

Despite the decline in weekday collections, The Odyssey has managed to maintain its lead at the Indian box office.

The film is competing with Hollywood and local releases such as Evil Dead Burn and Dhamaal 4.

While Evil Dead Burn has earned ₹26.98cr net and ₹31.61cr gross in India so far, Dhamaal 4 has raked in an estimated ₹152.2cr gross and a total India net collection of ₹127.75cr till now.