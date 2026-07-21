India summons Russian diplomat after strike kills 4 sailors
What's the story
India has summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires (CDA) Vladimir Ladanov after four Indian nationals were killed in an attack on MV Golden Leo, a merchant vessel off the coast of Ukraine. The incident took place while the ship was leaving Odesa port on Sunday. One more Indian crew member is reported to be critically injured. The vessel had 17 crew members, including five Indians, at the time of the attack.
Diplomatic response
India condemns attack, calls it 'unacceptable'
The Indian government has strongly condemned the attack, calling it unacceptable to target commercial shipping and civilian crew members.
A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said, "India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members...is deplorable and should be avoided."
This is the first incident of Indian seafarers being killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Victims and ownership
Family of deceased sailor notified via email
The MV Golden Leo is owned by Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd, according to LSEG data cited by Reuters.
Among the deceased is Akhil Joyan, a 26-year-old merchant navy officer from Kerala's Kasaragod district.
His family was notified of his death via an email from the shipping company on Monday.
Akhil had recently returned home on leave, got engaged, and resumed duty only a month ago.
He was set to get married in two months.
Attack details
Attack killed 9 seafarers on board
According to Ukrainian officials, the MV Golden Leo was struck by a Russian missile while carrying corn near Odesa. The attack killed nine seafarers on board.
The Ukrainian navy reported that three cruise missiles were used in the strike, and the Ukrainian Air Force said the strike caused a fire on the vessel.
Ukraine's seaport authority confirmed that nine crew members of the Golden Leo and a Ukrainian pilot were among those killed in this incident.