This Italian coachbuilt supercar is a retuned Porsche 911
What's the story
Angelelli Automobili, an Italian company specializing in high-performance vehicles, has unveiled its latest creation: Project 754. This isn't just another sports car or a revamped version of an existing model. Instead, it's a coachbuilt supercar based on the Porsche 911 (991 and 992 generations). The firm has clarified that it doesn't have any commercial or industrial ties with Porsche.
Dual configurations
The car will be available in 2 versions
Project 754 will be available in two distinct versions: the 754 R and the 754 million.
The former retains a rear-engine layout for improved acceleration, traction, and an aggressive driving character.
Meanwhile, the latter adopts a mid-engine configuration for balanced weight distribution and better handling precision at high speeds.
Both versions are expected to deliver between 700hp and 800hp of power, with extensive customization options for buyers.
Distinct design
Unique design and identity of Project 754
Angelelli Automobili has emphasized that Project 754 was not designed to be a copy of an existing supercar.
The company wanted to create something with its own identity, using unique proportions, a completely new body, specially developed components, and an aggressive weight-saving strategy.
Advanced manufacturing techniques such as proprietary generative design systems, topology optimization, and metal 3D printing are used to create lightweight titanium and alloy components for the car.
Engineering excellence
Each car will be individually numbered and built
The lightweight hardware of Project 754 is paired with a carbon-fiber body and a specially designed aerodynamic package.
This combination is aimed at improving high-speed stability, cooling performance, and overall efficiency of the vehicle.
Each car will be individually numbered and built according to the exact specifications of its owner, with only 25 examples of each planned for production.