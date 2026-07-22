Range Rover's new GT EV looks like a sedan

The Range Rover GT's design is a blend of the Velar and Jaguar XF, with a fastback body and electric powertrain.

The car has a swoopy roofline, door-mounted rear-view mirrors, and a strong shoulder line that accentuates its width.

Its interior is minimalist with sustainable materials replacing leather or wood. However, some parts of the center console are made of plastic that could be upgraded for a more premium look.