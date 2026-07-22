Range Rover's new GT EV looks like a sedan
What's the story
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced the latest addition to its Range Rover family, the Range Rover GT. The model is a departure from traditional SUV designs, with a long and low silhouette reminiscent of sedans. It will be built on JLR's new EMA platform and powered by an electric powertrain. The production version is expected to be revealed early next year.
Design
Design of Range Rover GT
The Range Rover GT's design is a blend of the Velar and Jaguar XF, with a fastback body and electric powertrain.
The car has a swoopy roofline, door-mounted rear-view mirrors, and a strong shoulder line that accentuates its width.
Its interior is minimalist with sustainable materials replacing leather or wood. However, some parts of the center console are made of plastic that could be upgraded for a more premium look.
Technological features
Steering wheel and digital displays
The steering wheel of the Range Rover GT is smaller than that of the full-size SUV, and it has a slightly ovoid shape.
Digital displays are kept to a minimum, with a slim gage cluster behind the driver and a rectangular infotainment display in the center of the dashboard.
A head-up display is standard on this model.
Passenger comfort
A look at the passenger space
The Range Rover GT offers generous passenger space in both rows, with a large glass roof overhead.
The seats are plush but look a bit flat and uncontoured.
As of now, JLR has only confirmed an electric powertrain for the model. Further details about its output or driving range are yet to be revealed.
Future prospects
Hybrid variant in the works
The Range Rover GT is the fifth member of its family, but JLR has made it clear that this model is not a replacement for any existing ones.
More details about the car are expected later this year, with a full reveal likely by early 2027.
The company also plans to offer a hybrid variant of the GT at some point in its lifecycle.