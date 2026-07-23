'The Odyssey' enters ₹100cr club in India in 6 days!

On its sixth day of release (Wednesday), The Odyssey collected an estimated ₹6.5cr net across 8,268 shows in India, according to Sacnilk.

This marked a decline of 22.2% from Tuesday's net collection of ₹8.35cr.

The film started with a strong opening on July 17 with a net collection of ₹17.4cr and saw significant growth over the weekend, ending its first weekend with an estimated net collection of ₹61.3cr driven by high occupancy in premium IMAX formats and positive word-of-mouth reviews.