'The Odyssey' enters ₹100cr club in India in 6 days!
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's latest directorial venture, The Odyssey, has crossed the ₹100cr gross mark at the Indian box office within its first week of release. This remarkable feat makes it only the 21st Hollywood film to achieve this milestone in India. The Matt Damon-led epic continued its impressive run despite a usual weekday slowdown and has now become Nolan's second film after Oppenheimer to enter this coveted club. It has collected ₹100.38cr gross in India.
Box office performance
'The Odyssey' witnessed a gradual upward trend over the weekend
On its sixth day of release (Wednesday), The Odyssey collected an estimated ₹6.5cr net across 8,268 shows in India, according to Sacnilk.
This marked a decline of 22.2% from Tuesday's net collection of ₹8.35cr.
The film started with a strong opening on July 17 with a net collection of ₹17.4cr and saw significant growth over the weekend, ending its first weekend with an estimated net collection of ₹61.3cr driven by high occupancy in premium IMAX formats and positive word-of-mouth reviews.
Language breakdown
English version dominates collections
The film's original English version has been the biggest contributor to its overall earnings in India. Of the estimated ₹84.15cr net collected so far, the English version has accounted for approximately ₹66.55cr.
Meanwhile, the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions have collectively contributed under ₹20cr.
The film is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic and features an ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Zendaya, among others.