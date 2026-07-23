Alphabet becomes first company to report $100B quarterly profit

The record earnings were also fueled by huge gains from Alphabet's investments in AI firm Anthropic and Elon Musk's SpaceX.

A footnote in the company's Q2 earnings release revealed that much of the record profit came from $99 billion in "other income," including "unrealized and realized gains" from its investment portfolio.

These gains contributed $77.1 billion to its net income after taxes, largely due to Alphabet's stakes in Claude-maker Anthropic and Elon Musk-owned space company SpaceX.