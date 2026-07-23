'Dhamaal 4' remains stable; crosses ₹160cr gross in India

The film started off strong with ₹14 crore on Day 1 (July 10), followed by a jump to ₹22.5 crore on Day 2 and ₹28.5 crore on Day 3.

Despite a slight dip on its first Monday to ₹8.75 crore, the movie managed to hold steady through the weekdays with collections of ₹9.5 crore, ₹6.75 crore, and ₹6 crore, respectively, on Days 5-7.

By the end of Week 1, it had earned ₹96 crore net and ₹114 crore gross domestically!