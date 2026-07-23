'Dhamaal 4' remains stable; crosses ₹160cr gross in India
What's the story
The comedy film Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, is enjoying a successful run in theaters even after two weeks. The movie, which features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra, among others, has easily crossed the ₹100 crore India net mark. After Day 13 of its theatrical run (Wednesday), the film is eyeing the ₹135 crore domestic net milestone.
Collection details
Collection breakdown of 'Dhamaal 4'
The film started off strong with ₹14 crore on Day 1 (July 10), followed by a jump to ₹22.5 crore on Day 2 and ₹28.5 crore on Day 3.
Despite a slight dip on its first Monday to ₹8.75 crore, the movie managed to hold steady through the weekdays with collections of ₹9.5 crore, ₹6.75 crore, and ₹6 crore, respectively, on Days 5-7.
By the end of Week 1, it had earned ₹96 crore net and ₹114 crore gross domestically!
Current status
Day 13 early trends and total gross collection
According to Sacnilk, on Day 13, Dhamaal 4 ran across 8,357 shows and collected ₹2.75 crore.
This takes the total India gross collection to ₹160.02 crore and the India net to ₹134.5 crore.
The film's worldwide gross stood at ₹182.62 crore.
Film details
What is the plot of 'Dhamaal 4'?
The film is a revival of the classic treasure-hunt comedy genre. The plot revolves around a group of greedy misfits who embark on a chaotic hunt for hidden treasure in exotic locations, resulting in visual gags and slapstick humor.
It also stars Ravi Kishan, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Esha Gupta.