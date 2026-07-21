'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' beats 'The Odyssey's pre-sales record
What's the story
The upcoming superhero film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is off to a flying start at the Indian box office. According to Pinkvilla, the movie has already sold over 1.4 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for its opening day. This impressive figure surpasses the final Day 1 pre-sales of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in National Chains, despite having one week left until its release.
Sales projection
'Brand New Day' could replicate 'No Way Home's success
The superhero film is expected to continue its upward trajectory in ticket sales.
Given the current buzz and trends, it is projected that the film could sell over 5 lakh tickets by the time of its release.
This would be on par with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which sold 5.5 lakh tickets in India in 2021.
Opening day forecast
Box office prediction for 'Brand New Day'
The film is predicted to open with a net collection of ₹40-48 crore on its first day, according to Pinkvilla.
The current pre-sales figures suggest that this prediction could be revised in the coming days if the sales momentum continues.
The previous Spider-Man film, No Way Home, had a phenomenal run in India with a gross collection of ₹271 crore despite facing tough competition from local films like Pushpa: The Rise and '83, as per Sacnilk.